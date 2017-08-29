Zimbabwe: Death of Colleagues Leaves Mugabe Isolated

Harare — ZIMBABWEAN President Robert Mugabe has bemoaned the death of his colleagues that were involved in the liberation struggle.

He said he was increasingly feeling lonely at the death of his comrade in arms, who fought alongside him in the 1970s to wrestle the country from colonialism by Britain.

Mugabe (93) was speaking at the burial of two senior Zanu-PF members at the National Heroes Acre outside the capital Harare over the weekend. Maud Muzenda, wife of his late deputy, Simon, and George Rutanhire were buried at the national shrine.

Mugabe usually uses the platform to attack opponents particularly Britain and the country's opposition. Mugabe, who has repeatedly been in Asia for treatment of suspected cancer, bemoaned the death of his peers saying he was now surrounded by juniors.

The veteran leader has lost his deputies including Muzenda, Joshua Nkomo and Joseph Msika in recent years. He is yet to appoint his successor and despite his advanced age and ill health, he is eager to contest the 2018 presidential election.

In power since 1980, Mugabe, the world's oldest president, is blamed for the country's economic collapse, violations of the rule of law and disregard of human rights. - CAJ News