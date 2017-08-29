Namibia: Record Turnout At Coastal Junior Cricket Festival

WINDHOEK Gymnasium and Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool (WAP) took the honours at the Walvis Bay Salt Refiners Coastal Junior Cricket Festival which took place for the 21st consecutive year at various venues in Walvis Bay last week.

In the u13 category, Windhoek Gymnasium beat WAP in the final, but WAP came back to beat !Nara A in the u11 final.

Nine schools from Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Gobabis, as well as an Outjo development team competed in the festival in u11 and u13 age group categories.

The competing schools are Windhoek Gymnasium, !Nara Primary School, Walvis Bay Private School, Pro-Ed private School, St George's, Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool, Gobabis Gymnasium and St Paul's College.

The tournament organiser, John Hayes of Cricket Namibia said the tournament was a big success.

"The tournament was held for the 21st year and this year we went to another level. In the past we had 12 teams participating but that has now increased to 17 teams, with nine competing in the u13 category and eight in the u11 category," he said.

There were numerous individual awards, with Dirkie Theunissen of Windhoek Gymnasium and Charlie Lohman of St Paul's winning the u13 and u11 Player of the Tournament awards respectively.

Theunissen scored 224 runs in three innings', with a top score of 114 not out, while Lohman scored 87 runs and took seven wickets.

The other individual prize winners were as follows:

U11 best spin bowler: Ruan Agenbach of Windhoek Gymnasium.

U11 best seam bowler: Waldo Smit of Windhoek Gymnasium.

U11 best batsman: Tayton Saunders of Pro-Ed Academy.

U11 best all-rounder: Charlie Lohman of St Paul's.

U11 most economical bowler: Charl Wilson of Pro-Ed Academy.

!Nara A won the u11 Team of the Festival award while Gobabis Gymnasium won the u11 Best Team Spirit award.

U13 best bowler awards: Jay Zeen Daniels of Windhoek Development and Markus Haihambu of !Nara.

U13 best batsman: Dirkie Theunissen of Windhoek Gymnasium.

U13 best all-rounder: Lo-Handru de Waal of Windhoek Gymnasium.

U13 most economical bowler: Romanu Paulus of !Nara.

WAP and Windhoek Gymnasium shared the u13 Team of the Festival award, while Windhoek Development won the Best Team Spirit award.