Namibia: Tour De Windhoek Boosts Cycling

CYCLING in Namibia received a big boost with the successful staging of the Tour de Windhoek over the weekend.

The tour, which was revived for the first time in eight years, saw two of South Africa's top professional sides competing against Namibia's best, with more than 200 cyclists competing in the three-day tour.

The South Africans dominated the tour, with Steven van Heerden of Team BCX winning the general classification, ahead of six other South African cyclists, while BCX won the Team Classification, but the Namibians can certainly be proud of their performances.

Van Heerden completed the five-stage race in a total time of 7 hours 44 minutes 28 seconds to finish 49 seconds ahead of team mate Calvin Beneke (7:45:17), while Jayde Julies of Team Pro Touch came third in 7:45:55.

They were followed by David Maree of BCX (7:47:30), James Fourie of Team Pro Touch (7:48:05) and Nolan Hoffmann of Team BCX (7:48:38).

Mitchel Eliot of Team Pro Touch, who finished seventh overall in 7:48:44, won the Best Young Rider award, finishing a mere eight seconds ahead of Martin Freyer of Team Kia Elite, who was also the first Namibian home.

Freyer's team mates Drikus Coetzee (7:50:50) and Matthew How Saw Keng (7:51:22) finished ninth and tenth respectively.

Van Heerden was elated with his victory.

"This is my first tour win so I'm very happy with that and it's been a long time coming, so I think I'm getting there," he said.

"I'm very happy with the win and it was a very nice tour. It was my first time in Namibia so I didn't know what to expect, but it was a very nice turnout and we had some very good, hard racing," he added.

Disaster nearly struck for Van Heerden when he got a flat tyre with about a kilometre of the final stage remaining, but luckily his team mate Calvin Beneke was on hand to assist him.

"Unfortunately I had a flat with about 1km to go but my team mate Calvin Beneke immediately helped me. I lost a few seconds but I had a minute and a half lead to play with over Jayde (Julies) and a minute over Calvin (Beneke) so it was good," he said.

Namibia's Martin Freyer who narrowly lost out on the Best Young Rider award, said it was a fantastic experience.

"It was a fantastic experience and I think the biggest impact on me was the amount of support I got from the spectators next to the road," he said, adding that his team Kia Elite held their own against the South Africans.

"Team Kia definitely made an impact; we had two big South African teams here with major league pro riders, while Team Kia is made up of school kids and students and people who have other professions, but we really made an impact and were able to compete with these South African teams."

Freyer also suffered a setback when he fell during the fourth stage criterium on Saturday, but luckily he was injured too badly and managed to finish the tour.

"I took one of the corners a bit too fast and the surface is quite loose on the tar road there, so I slipped and lost some skin on that road," he said.

"Luckily I wasn't injured too much and there was so much support from everyone around the race who came and helped me. I struggled a bit to sleep but I was fine on Sunday and could give it my all for the final stage," he said.

Michelle Vorster of the Zimmermann VW Cats was a comfortable winner of the women's category, finishing in an overall time of 6 hours 46 minutes 48 seconds.

Michelle Doman of R&R Importers came second, more than 10 minutes behind in 6:57:28, while Irene Steyn of Team MBM Ladies came third in 6:58:08.

Team BCX won the men's team competition in a time of 7:45:45, finishing just under two minutes ahead of Team Pro Touch (7:47:34), while Team Kia Elite came third in 7:50:13.

Zimmermann VW Cats won the women's team classification with a time of 7:04:33, while Team MBM Ladies (7:09:43) just pipped Team R&R Importers (7:09:50) to second place.