South Africa: Alleged Serial Killer Abandons Bail Application

An alleged serial killer from Katlehong, south of Johannesburg, has abandoned his bail application in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in a dark jacket and blue jeans, Mongezi Mcunukelwa appeared briefly before a packed court gallery. His family were also in attendance.

According to the charge sheet, Mcunukelwa is linked to 10 murder cases and attempted murder.

He appeared calm and looked disconnected from court proceedings.

His legal representative Kamohelo Mokoena said he received instructions not to proceed with bail application.

Mokoena did not give reasons to the court.

However a source close to the case told News24 that Mcunukelwa wanted to be kept in custody because he feared for his life.

Members of the community had also lodged a petition opposing bail which News24 has seen.

Prosecutor Goodwill Hlebela postponed the matter to October 31 for further investigations.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on July 21 in Rondebult during a shootout with police who were following up on information to arrest him.

He was found in possession of two firearms, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

The accused is alleged to have started the crimes since March this year.

He had allegedly committed the crimes in Katlehong north and south.

"In one of the incidents, he attacked the family of four and a 9-year-old child was killed during May this year," Dlamini said.

