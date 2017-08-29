South Africa: Daso Condemns the Second Recent Killing at Walter Sisulu University

press release

The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (DASO) condemns the recent killing of yet another Walter Sisulu University student who has been allegedly stabbed and killed by his roommate after a "fun" weekend of heavy drinking.

DASO will write to the Higher Education Portfolio Committee, requesting them to conduct oversight at this institution and address the safety concerns of the students.

We will also visit the university in the next few days to discuss the issues of violence on campus and student safety with the management and the student leadership.

Aphelele Ntobongwana, an electrical engineering student from Libode was stabbed on Sunday afternoon at the male residence Destiny Two. This comes only three months after Lwando Mantshontsho was assaulted and killed on the Mthatha Campus.

We strongly condemn these criminal acts and call on the University and the South African Police Services (SAPS) to prosecute the student responsible for this.

In recent years, over six students have been killed on Walter Sisulu University campuses with alcohol reportedly playing a major role in the violence.

We believe that our campuses should remain safe spaces of living and learning with all students feeling secured.

Violence on our campuses is not only an issue at WSU, but across institutions all over the country.

We continue to call on the management of all institutions together with the Department of Higher Education to prioritise and address safety issues on our campuses by:

deploying well-trained and qualified security personnel;

installing monitored CCTV cameras; and most importantly; and

strictly regulating the use of alcohol on our campuses and promoting responsible use.

We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the student whose life has been cut short. We further call for calm and peace amongst students on campus in this difficult time.

Hlomela Bucwa MP

DASO EC Constituency Leader