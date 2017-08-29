South Africa: A 28-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for Possession of Abalone Worth R900 000

press release

The endeavours of SAPS to tackle the lucrative illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape and to break the back of the smuggling syndicates, have paid off again with a significant success on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, 27 August 2017 at about 16:15, members of Operation Combat and the Department of Agriculture, Forest and Fisheries were busy with a crime intelligence driven operation in Marine Drive, Hawston. On arrival in Marine Drive, the members spotted the white Toyota Hilux LDV with Reg CA 654 720, standing in the bushes. As the members got closer to the vehicle, they noticed a man busy offloading bags from the vehicle. When the man saw the marked police vehicles he tried to run away but officials were able to apprehend him.

Upon inspecting of the bags, the members found that they were filled with abalone. Fourteen bags were found on the scene with a combine weight of 500kg and an estimated street value of R 900 000. An 8 meter rubber duck boat with diving gear was also found standing at the back of the LDV. All the exhibits, excluding the LDV was handed over to members from the Department of Agriculture, Forest and Fisheries.

The 28 year old suspect was arrested for being in possession of abalone. He is due to appear in the Hermanus Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 29 August 2017 on the said charges.