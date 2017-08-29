29 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Vigilance Nets Two for Possession of Dagga Britstown Northern Cape.

Police in Britstown conducted routine patrols when they spotted a suspicious looking vehicle. The incident occurred on Monday, 28 August 2017 at about 04:20, after the driver sped-off when he was flagged down by the police. A chase ensued up until the Mziwabantu area at the brick-kiln, where the two male suspects attempted to discard the dagga from the vehicle. Police found four (4) big bags and one (1) plastic shopping bag by the suspects. The two suspects were arrested for being in possession of dagga. The dagga weighs 43kg and has an estimated street value of the dagga is R218 500-00. Police also confiscated the Datsun Sedan as it was allegedly utilised in the commission of crime.

The Cluster Commander for the Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika commended the members for their lightning fast response which resulted in the superb arrests. The suspects are aged 51 and 54 years old should be appearing in Britstown Magistrates' Court on charges of possession of dagga. The investigation continues.

Please find attached picture from left Const Percival Mqwemesha, Const Malungelo Tongo, and Sgt Andries Engelbrecht with dagga and suspects.

