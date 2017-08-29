Liberia: 'Intellectuals Mislead Our Leaders' PUL VP Assert

The Vice President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Octavin Williams says Liberia as a nation is not moving forward because the Intellectual class is misleading national leaders.

Speaking yesterday as a Guest Speaker at the induction program of elected officers of the Movement for Change Intellectual Center (M.O.C) Old Road, the PUL VP disclosed that due to intellectuals' failure to inform their leaders or friends about their faults, the nation has been stagnated as they are now accustomed to praise national leaders and not reminding them of their duties and responsibilities.

"People have failed to tell their friends, brothers and leaders their lapses, but to mislead them because they are close associates. This is done to enable them benefit when they get power instead of looking at the bigger picture in the societies and the country as a whole," he said.

According to Williams, many Liberian leaders have been misled by those who are considered as the intellectual class, which has caused limited productivity, thus making the results not coming.

He pointed out that President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's advisers and officials have not been telling her the truth even in Cabinet meetings, and that is responsible for her under performance.

Williams revealed that the President appointed her nieces, nephews and friends who were unable to tell her the truth over certain matters, but to glorify her and make her feel that she is excellently performing, which he said is moving the nation backward.

"Madam Sirleaf as an individual may have the will to lead Liberia, but her surrounding was unpleasant because she is yet to meet with those that will tell her the truth to double her work", he said.

He said the patronage system was one of the reasons that landed former President Charles Taylor to jail, because people failed to tell him the truth about his misdeeds.

Williams revealed that due to speaking truth to power, he has felt the wrath of this government on several occasions, leading him going to court and being jailed four times; but those actions will never deter him from speaking the truth on national issues.

"I respect the man called Cyril Allen. He told President Taylor the truth which saw him placed under house arrest. Whether he was pretending or not, but he told him his faults", he said.

Meanwhile, Octavin Williams is urging Liberians to be careful and do away with reducing the national politics to tribal politics.

According to him, many politicians run to populated counties to get running mates to enable them win votes.

He said tribal politics is now taking over Liberia, and politicians are not looking for the real issues and the things that matter.