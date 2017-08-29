Liberia: Cummings Swears to Nip Corruption

As corruption continues to pose threat to Liberia's overall development drive, evidenced by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's open confession of her government's failure to track the menace, Alexander B. Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), has vowed to nip corruption in the bud if elected president of Liberia.

To kick start the fight, the ANC Standard Bearer said he would first forbid his immediate family members from working in government, which according to him will go a long way in the fight against corruption as well as build the already struggling economy.

Appearing as guest yesterday on Capitol FM breakfast show, Cummings said under his leadership, those found guilty in the act will be prosecuted, jailed and have their assets seized.

He indicated: "in order to fight corruption in the country relevant institutions that are meant to go after corruption will be empowered to simplify rules, law and regulation set in fighting corruption."

"When I win the election we will weed out the possibility of immediate family being in the employ of governmental institutions, "he added.

According to him, all 20 aspirants vying for the Presidency have good intentions for the country but Liberia needs the best, one who is able to deliver on the good intent of transforming the country.

Commenting on the just ended Presidential debate, he noted that the impression by many that he won the debate wasn't a surprise to him because he knows what affects the country and its people.

"We know the issue and we have the solutions, we believe in Liberia and we want to change the country. I feel passionate that we can change Liberia, not over the night but it can be done and we can do it," Cummings noted.

Recently at a presidential debate held in Montserrado, in response to the economic hardship in the country, Cummings listed expensive cars, people traveling in "the wrong class of travel," "seepage and rent seeking," as ways through which the government loses money unnecessarily.

He supports an idea accepted by most economists that "putting money into the hands of many, as opposed to a few, stimulates the economy."