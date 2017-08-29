Gambia: Gunjur Nawetan Season Traditional Curtain Raiser Final Set for 3rd Day of Tobaski

The 2017 Gunjur Super Cup final is slated for the third day of the feast of Tobaski 2017, at the Gunjur Nyamina football field.

The long-awaited final will feature league champions Reliance Financial Services FC and knockout champions Red Star Family FC.

The financial dealers beat Red Star Family FC 3-1 on penalties, after their 1-1 draw in the regulation time in the final to clinch the 2016 Gunjur league title.

The league 2016 league Reliance Financial Services FC will go all out to defeat Red Star Family FC to lift the 2017 Gunjur Super Cup title.

Red Star Family FC hammered 4-1 in the final to claim the 2016 Gunjur knockout crown. They are also prepared to revenge to snatch the Super Cup title after losing to Reliance Financial Services FC in the league final.

The Super Cup final marked the beginning of the new nawetan season in Gunjur.