Gambia: Lancaster Utd Stun Ajax On Penalties to Reach Banjul Nawetan League Final

Lancaster United FC on Sunday defeated Ajax FC 5-4 on penalties, after the regulation time failed to produce a winner in the semifinal match played at the Banjul Mini Stadium to advance to the 2017 Banjul nawetan league final.

Lancaster United FC lost to Ajax FC in the knockout semifinal prior to their Sunday's league semifinal clash and managed to edge-past Ajax FC to progress to the league final.

The defeat saw Ajax FC out of the league competition and they will now switch their attention to the knockout competition after losing to Lancaster United FC in the semifinal at the weekend.

Lancaster United FC will now clash with Plumbi FC or Makan Bi FC in the league final.