Gambia: Lamin Manneh Elected Gambia Powerlifting Association President

Lamin Manneh was on Sunday 28 August 2017 elected unopposed president of the Gambia Powerlifting Association at the first general executive election held at Kanifing Municipal Council conference hall.

Louise Gomez was elected first vice president (administrative) while Baboucarr Kanteh was elected second vice president (technical).

Edrissa Manneh was elected Secretary General while Mariama Sey was elected his assistance.

Edrissa Jammeh was elected as treasurer with Salieu Jeng Jallow elected as auditor.

Saikou Jabbi and Pa Karamo Fatty were elected as members of the association.

In his statement, president-elect Lamin Manneh thanked delegates for electing him as president of the Gambia Powerlifting Association to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

"I am cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead but I am prepared to take them as I am not alone in this journey," he stated, saying with his strong team of professionals "success is guaranteed".

He said Powerlifting as an international sport, which is a conglomeration of Bench-press, Squad and Deadlift.

Mr Manneh pointed out that sport is one of the basic human rights for all societies, race, class, gender, the able and persons with disability, adding that as a tool for peace and coexistence, communities leverage on the social bonding and the core values of sport for health; therefore it is very important part of our lives.

"The Gambia Powerlifting Association, being the newest community based sporting association, will lead the sport of Powerlifting to a position of respect in our communities, near or afar, by providing quality competitive opportunities, promoting powerlifting nationally and leading by example in terms of integrity, efficiency and inclusiveness," he went on.

He said they would ensure they stand out from their direct and indirect competitors and compatriots, as leadership, integrity, excellence, inclusiveness and fellowship will be emphasised.

He said they are aware of the challenges and hurdles that lie ahead in terms of promoting grassroots community sports development, as well as remedy the lack of standard infrastructure, need for qualified judges, coaches and referees and the absolute compliance to the WADA Code for clean sport.

However, he said, as an association with credible executive members, with considerable years of experience in organizations, he has no doubt that every challenge will be turned to an opportunity, and every weakness to strength.

Manneh said one of his top priorities as president of the association will be developing participants, adding that mass sensitization and marketing of sport and organization, community enlightenment on fitness, health, and exercise will be his core strategic goals.

He also said the strategies he would employ include enhanced penetration of the fitness market; elaborated student and youth segments; gender equality; identify triggers for powerlifting growth and broadened membership and networks.