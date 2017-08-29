29 August 2017

Gambia: Interior Minister to Mecca for Hajj Bismillahi Rahmani Rahim

The Office of the Minister of the Interior wishes to inform the general public that the Honourable Minister has travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage. The Honourable Minister is part of a strong government delegation joining President Adama Barrow to Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj pilgrimage this year. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be performed by every Muslim with the physical and financial means to do so - at least once in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Minister, with humility, is seeking forgiveness from any Gambian he may have offended - home or abroad. Man is not perfect - and so any transgression would not have been deliberate. Be sure that the Honourable Minister will use this opportunity to pray to God to make him a better person.

The Honourable Minister hereby calls on all Gambians not to relent in their prayers for peace, stability and progress of The Gambia. The Honourable Minister also wishes to use this opportunity to thank all Gambians for the goodwill and support they continue to give to President Adama Barrow's government.

Signed

Lamin Njie

Media and Publicity Aide

