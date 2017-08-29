29 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Financing Major Infrastructure Projects - Five African Nations Join New Asian Development Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kimeng Hilton Ndukong

Beijing — Membership of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is open to World Bank and Asian Development Bank members.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, AIIB, which opened to the public on January 16, 2016, has in 18 months approved funding for 17 projects in Asia and Southeast Asia worth 2.8 billion US dollars (1,534 billion FCFA). Amongst the 56 founding member nations were Egypt and South Africa. Ethiopia, Madagascar and Sudan have since joined AIIB as it looks forward to receive more African members.

Receiving 27 African journalists on August 29, 2017 in the bank's headquarters in Beijing, China, Sir Danny Alexander, AIIB Vice President, Corporate Secretary, said member countries of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, ADB, were eligible to join AIIB. He said the new bank insists on three main criteria for financing projects such as compliance with good governance, environmental and social protection standards.

"AIIB will soon carry out its first investments in Africa with 11 solar power projects in Egypt," Sir Alexander disclosed. He said apart from insisting that the projects it finances be submitted to transparent international tenders or procurement procedures, AIIB also monitors their implementation to ensure that they abide by its standards. Officials explained that only AIIB member nations are eligible for financing of projects, except otherwise decided by the Board of Directors.

"It is because of our high standards that we recently received Triple-A credit ratings from the three main agencies. As a result, we find it easy to co-finance projects with the World Bank and other multilateral finance agencies," Sir Alexander explained. The 56 countries that founded AIIB have since been joined by 24 others. China is the largest shareholder, followed by India. Asian countries retain 75 per cent of the 100-billion US dollar (54,773 billion FCFA) AIIB subscribed capital, while other non-Asian members keep the remaining 25 per cent of shares.

Cameroon

Yusuf Unperturbed About Indomitable Lions of Cameroon

As the countdown to the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Cameroon continues, Super Eagles coach, Salisu… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.