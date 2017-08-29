Sierra Leone: President Koroma Hobnobs With Association of Little People

President Ernest Bai Koroma on Friday, 25th August, 2017 hosted the Sierra Leone Association of Little People at State House where they discussed the marginalization and discrimination they face across the country.

The objectives of the organisation include increasing the capacity of little people through training, workshops, seminars and community development programmes, among others.

Sierra Leone Association of Little People founder and chairperson, Sheriff Abass Koroma, said they needed to be supported to enable them start their own businesses and projects, saying that it is difficult growing up in an environment of continuous discrimination and marginalization.

Their visit to State House, he said, was to introduce their executive as well as engage government on issues affecting them in Sierra Leone.

Sheriff Abass Koroma noted that, "When I was told that President Koroma wanted to see us, I almost went crazy. We left State House with a huge sense of belonging as the President made us feel very tall."

According to Abass Koroma, the immediate needs of their association includes office space that would be served as learning centre for them nationwide, registration and launching of the association, and funding of project proposal.

President Koroma as father of the nation welcomed the association to State House and noted that they were entitled to freedom of association and movement like any other citizen of Sierra Leone.

"It's unfortunate that you have to go through such experiences of mockery and marginalisation, but my government will always remain not only open and inclusive, but will also defend the rights of little people and other vulnerable groups," he promised.

He assured them that he would be holding regular meetings with the association and encouraged them to contact the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children's Affairs for matters relating to their welfare.