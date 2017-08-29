Sierra Leone: AYV Theft Matter Committed to High Court

Magistrate Albert J. Moody of Court No.1 has committed to High Court an alleged theft matter at Africa Young Voices (AYV) Media Empire, involving popular Disc Joker, Master Bitutex and seven others.

Mohamed Kanu, aka Master Bitutex, Laurence Peters, Alieu Vandy, Lamin Kanu, Mohamed Idressa Dumbuya, Suliaman Conteh, Aruna Momoh and Saidu Dumbuya made their eighteenth appearance before the court on two counts of conspiracy and office breaking contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The prosecution had alleged that all accused persons on 27th February, 2017, conspired with unknown persons to commit a crime to wit office breaking.

The prosecution also claimed that on the same date at Ayv compound, broke into and entered the media house and stole properties belonging to the AYV Proprietor, Antony Navo Jr.

The prosecution had led two witnesses including the Head of Breaking and Larceny Syndicate at the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohamed Kugba Alieu and the Station Manager of AYV radio, Mamajah Jalloh aka DJ Base.

ASP Mohamed Kugba Alieu had earlier presented a recorded CCTV exhibits which was played in court and witnessed by both Defense and Prosecuting counsels, in the presence of all the accused persons.

In the CCTV recording footage that was played in court, the first accused Mohamed Kanu alias Beetus, second, fourth, and sixth accused persons, were identified by the said Police investigator.

While the recording was played, the first accused was seen in the footage coming from the radio room to the reception parlor, where he stood for a while, entered towards the toilet corridor and quickly came out to the same reception parlor where he again stood for a while and entered back into the radio room.

The second accused that was also identified by the police was seen half naked with a boxer and brushing his hair, disguised himself with white paint all over his body climbing the stairs.

The accused persons made their first appearance on 14th March, 2017, after being arrested and detained in police custody for over fifteen days and later charged to court.

However, the accused persons were granted in the sum of Le160 million and two sureties each.