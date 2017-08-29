Liberia: UP's Manifesto - How Boakai Will Lead Liberia

The ruling Unity Party officially unveils its 2017 manifesto as part of the party's commitment and promise to the Liberian people. Themed: "CONSOLIDATING THE GAINS AND BUILDING A PROPEROUS LIBERIA", the manifesto capture Liberians from every facet of society to include: business people, farmers, youth, women and children as well as teachers and nurses. In effect, Liberians from all walks of life are covered in the over 50-page "Contract with the Liberian People".
Thematically, the "prosperous Liberia" manifesto is anchored on six key pillars. These include: Economic and Social Infrastructural Development; Agriculture, Food Security and Sustainable Development; Macroeconomic Stability and Social Economic Development; Human and Social development; Governance, Rule of Law, Peace and Reconciliation; and Foreign Relations.