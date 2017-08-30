Photo: Capital FM

The quadruplets, who were born at 36 weeks, were delivered at Gaichanjiru Mission Hospital before being transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital with their mother (file photo).

Nairobi — A woman from Murang'a County has given birth to quadruplets - three girls and a boy - a rare case only found in 1 in 15 million births.

The quadruplets born at 36 weeks were delivered at Gaichanjiru Mission Hospital before being transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital with their mother.

KNH Spokesman Simon Ithai said the babies have been at the paediatric specialised unit for further management.

"We can confirm that the babies are stable and significantly gaining weight," said a statement from the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The quadruplets delivery is a second birth to the 31-year-old mother who is a housewife with a seven year-old son.

The hospital is appealing to well wishers to assist in donations as well as preterm milk, breast milk fortifier, diapers among other necessities to enable the mother take care of the babies.