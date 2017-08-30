A man linked to the shooting at the Hillbrow Theatre is expected to appear in court in absentia, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the man, who was expected to appear within 48 hours of his arrest, is receiving medical attention.

Dlamini said the case would be placed on the roll in the Germinston and Hillbrow Magistrate Court.

News24 previously reported that a man was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting which left one person dead and seven others injured in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dlamini previously said the suspect, 33, was arrested after he was allegedly involved in an armed robbery after the theatre shooting.

The man is believed to be undergoing medical treatment at a Tembisa hospital.

He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The man reportedly walked onto the stage while a band was performing.

He then grabbed a microphone and claimed that he would stop the band unless he got his stolen cellphone back.

When the audience tried to intervene, the man opened fire, randomly shooting eight people.

