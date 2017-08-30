29 August 2017

Nigeria: ASUU Backs Off Meeting With Nigerian Govt

By Azeezat Adedigba and Olanrewaju Oyedeji

The Academic Staffs Union of Universities has withdrawn from a meeting with the federal government scheduled for Tuesday.

The union refused to attend the highly anticipated meeting, aimed at resolving its two-week strike, saying there is no need for the meeting since its position had already been sent to the federal government.

The meeting was confirmed in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, late Monday.

The statement said the government delegation at the meeting would include the Ministers of Education and Finance; Chairman, National Income Salaries, and Wages Commission; and the Executive Secretary, National Universities, Commission

But in statement signed by ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi, the lecturers explained their position.

"On Thursday 17th August 2017, we met with the Minister of Labour and Education where it was decided that we should consult our members and revert back to the government, we have consulted our members and in a letter dated 28th of August, we have written back to the federal government on the outcome of our consultations," ASUU said.

"As we expect the federal govt reaction to our letter, we hope it would not be long before we receive a response that would be bring lasting solution to the dispute."

Contacted by phone, the ASUU president said the union did not attend the meeting since a letter had been sent to the government detailing its position.

"We already sent them a letter, so there was no need for the meeting, what we are expecting is a reply to our letter," he told PREMIUM TIMES.

ASUU says it wants better welfare for staff and improved funding for Nigerian universities.

