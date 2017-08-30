Nigeria: Australia to Partner Nigeria to Promote Science, Innovation, Tech in Schools

Abuja — The Australian Government has expressed its desire to partner Nigeria ‎in promoting and growing potential for young people in science, innovation and technology from university level down to the primary school level.

The Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Lehmann, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in his office in Abuja, said the purpose of the visit was to look for ways ‎to develop the cooperation between both countries in the field of science and technology.

‎"We both know that to develop our society and diversify our respective economies we all need to focus on areas where we can tap into innovation that will drive more efficient industry, better learning and ways with which we can make most of human and natural to both our countries are bestowed with."

Lehmann added: "It is an opportunity to make contact with your ministry so that we can ensure that our engagement is a fruitful one and not just around your mission to Australia but also for a longer term that we can develop strong institutional links ‎between your ministry, organisations and institutions in Nigeria and sister organisations and institutions in Australia with similar aspirations to further develop innovations and science and technology in our countries.

‎"I am looking forward to discussing with you ways in which in particular we can grow this potential for education for young people in science and technology and to promote innovation right down to the primary school level so that we can take advantage of enormous resources that we have in both our countries."

Responding, the minister said Australia and Nigeria have had very warm relationships over years, stressing that there are many areas both countries could work together especially