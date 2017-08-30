29 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Amaechi - FG to Extend Railway Lines to North-West States

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi (file photo).
By Mohammed Aminu

Sokoto — The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday said the federal government is fully committed to extending railway lines to all states in the North-west to enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of the citizens.

Amaechi made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy call on the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the Government House, Sokoto.

He revealed that arrangements had begun for the extension programme, adding that after completing the technical issues, it would be forwarded to President Muhammad Buhari for approval.

He stated that transportation is the bedrock of a robust economy and provides avenue for the creation of jobs.

"The transportation sector creates jobs through optimal utilisation of the various models by developing modern transport infrastructure as the need arises," he said.

Details later...

Nigeria

Amnesty Accuses Authorities of Detaining Hundreds Illegally

Global rights group, Amnesty International, has accused the federal government of illegal detention of several Nigerians… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.