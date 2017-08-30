29 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: CAPS United, Dembare Face Off in Harare Derby

Tagged:

Related Topics

Giants CAPS United and Dynamos face off in the long awaited Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium with the Green Machine a severely depleted side with their chief striker Dominic Chungwa suspended for accumulating yellow cards in previous matches.

Chungwa has been suspended for accumulating three yellow cards in previous matches against Harare City, Chicken Inn and against Chapungu at the weekend.

He is one of the top goal scorers in the premiership with eight goals. Without him, coach Lloyd Chitembwe, will have to call upon John Zhuwawo and Nigerian international striker Abasirim Chidiebere to lead the attack.

They, however, have captain Hardlife Zvirekwi who returns from suspension after missing the trip to Chapungu last week where the Green Machine were held to a goalless draw by the air men.

But the Green Machine will still be without defender Justice Jangano who is still serving suspension after he was given a second booking in their victory over army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium last week.

Caps United go into the match seeking to maintain their dominance over Dynamos after they defeated them 1-0 last season with the reverse fixture- a six goal thriller, ending in a 3-3 stalemate.

Both teams go into the match at a time they are in top form with Caps United managing 11 points in the past five matches out of a possible 15 while their rivals have collected all 15 points in the past five games.

Zimbabwe

Ruling Party Call for Rally to Support Grace Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party has called for a march and rally in Harare on Wednesday to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.