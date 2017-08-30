Uganda: Landslides Kill Seven, Six Bodies Still Missing

Photo: Yahudu Kitunzi/Daily Monitor

Residents at the scene where six people are believed to be buried by landslides.

Landslides caused by torrential rains have destroyed a number of villages in the mountainous district of Sironko, killing seven people on Monday evening, according to officials. Of the seven, officials say, only one body has been retrieved. The other six are trapped beneath the mud.

The LC1 chairperson, Mr Francis Namoso said the incident left people dead, homesteads and livestock buried, and crops destroyed.

He identified the retrieved body as that of Topista Nakayenze, 45 years, who has left eight children behind. The missing people are identified as Oliver Nabuzale, 53 and her son Mike Gizamba, 15. Others are Akimu Fungo, 18 a pupil of Sironko Parents Primary School; Edrick Wandeya, 10; Jane Namono, nine; and Edrin Wanyera, five.

Namoso said there is no hope of retrieving the missing bodies since the area is not accessible.

"We are still waiting for assistance from government to come and retrieve the bodies. But for us we are stuck and we can't do anything," he said.

He identified the most hit villages as Namagoye, Lusabe and Lusalanje in Bufumpa parish, Masaba Sub-county.

Mr Kibale Wambi, the former Sironko LC5 chairperson said about four parishes Zesui, Bufumpa, Bubobolo and Businyere are the most affected.

Mr Polikapu Musoli who lost his 10-year-old son in the Monday evening landslides said the government has made empty promises of relocating them for the last 15 years but nothing has been done.

However, the Sironko Assistant Chief Administrative officer, Mr Robert Nambadi said they had sounded the warning earlier.

"We knew about this landslide earlier because we visited this place some time back and we warned people to leave the place but they didn't take it as a serious issue. People should move away to safer areas as the district look for a permanent solution," said Mr Nambadi.

Sironko district disasters committee officials and Uganda Red Cross are on the ground assessing the damage. They have so far failed to retrieve the bodies.

The landslide comes a day after a landslide destroyed three villages in Bulucheke Sub-county in Bududa District.