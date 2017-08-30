Uganda Cranes - Spoilt for Choice

Photo: Daily Monitor

Derrick Nsimbabi scored for Cranes in Bukedea.

Coach Moses Basena has a big decision to make on which striker will lead the goal hunt when The Cranes take on Egypt on Thursday in the 2018 World Cup qualifier, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

Striker Derrick Nsibambi opened Cranes account in the 3-1 win over the North East select side in Bukedea. This was during the Cranes Namutima regional tour match last Saturday in which Tom Masiko and Isaac Muleme scored the other goals.

This game is one of the build-up matches Basena's side had, as they prepare for their encounter with Egypt. And from it, there is a lot for Basena to mull over, as the Pharaohs encounter draws nigh.

Nsibambi continued his recent goal-scoring form, that has seen him score twice in the last four competitive games. While these were all African Nations Championship (Chan) games, Basena cannot help but acknowledge what a puzzle he creates.

"No question Nsibambi is doing well and I can say for sure he is also in good physical shape," Basena said. But Basena added that at the end of the day, the best man will play: "I have to wait and see how the others, Emma Okwi and Geoffrey Sserunkuma, do in training when they come."

Such will be the competition for centre-forward places this time. But so will be the contest between the home and foreign-based players.

Clearly, the former are looking sharper and fitter, although Basena insisted that they will continue to monitor everyone before a final call is made.

However, not much may have to be done for defender Dennis Guma. He is off the pace, having gone months without action.

In addition, St. George midfielder Yasser Mugerwa did not impress as the likes of Moses Waiswa, Paul Mucureezi and Masiko did. Mucureezi and Masiko are not in Basena's final 27, though.

Following Masiko's screamer, albeit against a regional side, there is a sense that leaving him out was premature. His goal was one to behold, reminiscent of the winner he scored against Club Africain for KCCA FC in May.

World Cup qualifier

Thursday@4pm:

Uganda v Egypt