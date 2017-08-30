South Africa: Let's Talk About Indian Privilege in Apartheid South Africa

opinion

The Indian community has a part to play in acknowledging our privilege and our prejudices.

I once asked my father why he left India, in the 1960s, for South Africa of all places. I was a teenager at the time and like every know-it-all teen was eager to point out how less-than-smart he was for coming to a country that had apartheid as the law of the land.

He never really answered me definitively. I don't think I'll ever get a clear answer. I do know now, though, that the opportunity for a better life was out of reach on the southern coasts of India. And to make a better life for his family there he and his brother made their way to South Africa. Apartheid South Africa. I've often mused on how it must have been inconsequential to them; India is infamous for its caste system, after all. My family, on both my mother and father's sides, are descended from Passenger Indians (traders, teachers, merchants who paid their fare to SA), different from the indentured migrants that are more commonly known in Indian-South African history.

Growing up, my father made clear to my sisters and me that we were...