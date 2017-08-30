A ZANU PF man who attempted to kill his neighbour for failing to attend a party rally will live to regret his actions after he was slapped with a six year jail term by Harare magistrate, Elijah Makomo.

Danmore Mapfumo was also convicted for assaulting and resisting law officers on the day he committed the crime.

Prosecutor, Molly Mutamangira, proved that Mapfumo committed all the offences that he was being charged with.

One of his victims was lucky to survive his brutal attack which left him with perforated intestines which were dangling out of his stomach when he was rushed to Harare Hospital.

Passing his sentence, Makomo said it was wrong for Mapfumo to treat the ruling party as his private property.

He said he tried to show unnecessary powers putting the party's name in disrepute.

For the first count of assault, he was warned and cautioned. Makomo sentenced him to six years imprisonment for attempted murder.

Eighteen months of his sentence were suspended on condition that he does not indulge in violence within five years.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment for resisting law officers' but the sentence will run concurrently with that of attempted murder.

Mutamangira proved that sometime in April this year, Mapfumo met one of the complainants whose name was not disclosed when he was on his way to a party meeting.

Court heard that Mapfumo asked him why he was going the opposite direction when all people were going to the meeting.

It is alleged that the complainant told Mapfumo and his accomplice, George Churu, who is on the run, that he was going to drop his goods at home first and follow to the venue.

This angered the duo who started assaulting him all over the body with clenched fists and booted feet.

Court heard they went on to assault him with wood before they proceeded with their journey.

They met the other complainant and also asked him why he was not going to attend the meeting and flogged him with wood all over his body.

The victim sustained serious abdominal injuries and was left with his intestines hanging out.

They also assaulted one Hamson Shadhaya for failing to attend the meeting.

A report was made and Mapfumo was arrested while addressing the meeting. Upon his arrest, he assaulted the arresting detail on allegations of taking sides.

He went on to grab constable Sunduza who was in company of constable Guthrie Chipuka by his belt and shook him for trying to arrest him while he was still addressing people.