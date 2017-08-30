Zimbabwe: Water Fundamental to Meeting Global Goals

Our Children, Our Future Globally, water demand is predicted to increase significantly over the coming decades.

In addition to the agricultural sector, which is responsible for 70 percent of water abstractions worldwide, large increases in water demand are predicted for industry and energy production. Accelerated urbanisation and the expansion of municipal water supply and sanitation systems also contribute to the rising demand.

Climate change scenarios project an exacerbation of the spatial and temporal variations of water cycle dynamics, such that discrepancies between water supply and demand are becoming increasingly aggravated. The frequency and severity of floods and droughts will likely change in many river basins worldwide. Droughts can have very significant socio-economic and environmental consequences. The crisis in Syria was, among other factors, triggered by a historic drought (2007-2010).

Two thirds of the world's population currently live in areas that experience water scarcity for at least one month a year. About 500 million people live in areas where water consumption exceeds the locally renewable water resources by a factor of two. Highly vulnerable areas, where non-renewable resources (i.e. fossil groundwater) continue to decrease, have become highly dependent on transfers from areas with abundant water and are actively seeking affordable alternative sources. The availability of water resources is also intrinsically linked to water quality, as the pollution of water sources may prohibit different types of uses.

Increased discharges of untreated sewage, combined with agricultural runoff and inadequately treated wastewater from industry, have resulted in the degradation of water quality around the world.

If current trends persist, water quality will continue to degrade over the coming decades, particularly in resource-poor countries in dry areas, further endangering human health and ecosystems, contributing to water scarcity and constraining sustainable economic development.

Access to improved sanitation services can contribute significantly to the reduction of health risks. Further health gains may be realised through improved wastewater treatment. While 2,1 billion people gained access to improved sanitation facilities since 1990, 2,4 billion still do not have access to improved sanitation and nearly 1 billion people worldwide still practice open defecation. In 2012, an estimated 842 000 deaths in middle and low-income countries were caused by contaminated drinking water, inadequate hand-washing facilities, and inappropriate or inadequate sanitation services.

However, improved sanitation coverage does not necessarily equate with improved wastewater management or public safety. Only 26 percent of urban and 34 percent of rural sanitation and wastewater services effectively prevent human contact with excreta along the entire sanitation chain and can, therefore, be considered safely managed.

Building on the experience of the MDGs, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has a more comprehensive goal for water, going beyond the issues of water supply and sanitation.

SDG Target 6,3 states: "By 2030, improve water quality by reducing pollution, eliminating dumping and minimising release of hazardous chemicals and materials, halving the proportion of untreated wastewater and substantially increasing recycling and safe reuse globally." The extremely low level of wastewater treatment in low-income and lower-middle-income countries reveals an urgent need for implementing low-cost solutions and safe water reuse options to support the achievement of Target 6,3, which is critical for achieving the entire Agenda.

Overcoming the practical difficulties of implementing water quality regulations can be particularly challenging. In order to realise the goals of water quality improvement and water resources protection, individuals and organisations responsible for various aspects of wastewater management need to comply and act in the collective interest. Benefits are only realised once everyone abides by the rules to protect water resources from pollution.

Involving citizens in decision-making at all levels promotes engagement and ownership. This includes decisions as to what types of sanitation facilities are desirable and acceptable, and how they can be securely funded and maintained over the long-term. It is especially important to reach out to marginalised groups, ethnic minorities and people living in extreme poverty, in remote rural areas or in informal urban settlements.