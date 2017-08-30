The Sport and Recreation Commission have outlined the terms of reference of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union's interim board, with the committee led by Russell Karimazondo being mandated to realign the association's constitution and lay the ground work for fresh elections.

Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane on Monday announced a five-member committee that will run the affairs of rugby for six months, with the interim executive set to report to the Sports Commission.

And the Sports Commission yesterday outlined nine major tasks which former Sables wing Karimazondo and his colleagues are expected to have achieved at least by the end of their initial half-year mandate.

Karimazondo yesterday declined to discuss much on his appointment, indicating he would want to first meet with the commission as well as his committee before publicly discussing how they will go about their business at the union.

"We are still to meet with the SRC and get the full appraisal and that should take place in a couple of days' time. "We also hope to have our first board meeting by the end of the week and thereafter I will be a better position to discuss all the issues pertaining to our appointment and our mandate," Karimazondo said.

The Sports Commission, however, want the interim executive to turn around the ZRU's fortunes and re-align the union's constitution.

Karimazondo and his team which also includes Judith Chiyangwa, Themba Sibanda, Bongai Zamchiya and Tungamirai Mashungu have also been tasked with ensuring that all national teams fulfil their various international commitments.

The terms of reference were released by the Sports Commission's communications officer Tirivashe Nheweyembwa yesterday.

The interim committee will have to ensure there is corporate governance at the ZRU and review the strategic plan and bring it in sync with the current operating environment.

It is also the Sports Commission's hopes that the interim committee will establish a good understanding with the game's two major international bodies - Rugby Africa and World Rugby.

"The (terms of reference) Interim Committee for the Zimbabwe Rugby Union will be as follows:

1. To ensure that structures under the purview of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union are properly structured and that they are aligned to the current constitution registered with the SRC.

2. To review the current constitution and ensure that it is aligned to the country's laws i.e. chiefly the SRC Act and Statutory Instrument 342 of 1995. Note that is applicable if there are gaps

3. To ensure that all the National Teams fulfil the international assignments and that the selection of the players is above board i.e. players have to be selected on merit.

4. That the strategic plan is reviewed and ensure that it is in tandem with the current dictates in the operating environment.

5. That attention is also given to the training and development of coaches, technical officials and administrators at all levels.

6. Instil a business approach to the management of Rugby affairs across all the structures.

7. Engage with Africa Rugby and the World Rugby in order to ensure that sound and cordial relations are restored.

8. Shall ensure that there is absolute adherence to the tenets of good corporate governance across all the structures of rugby in the country.

9. Shall cause for the holding of elections to elect a substantive Zimbabwe Rugby Union Executive Committee.

"Finally it must be noted that during their tenure in office, the Interim Executive Committee shall be accountable to the SRC Board and not the Rugby members. This is in accordance with the SRC Act Chapter 25:15 of 1991(revised in 1996) section 30," the Sports Commission said.

Although they have been tasked with ensuring that all national teams fulfil their commitments, the interim committee will be pleased to note that the most successful of those national teams - the Cheetahs- recently secured a $100 000 sponsorship package from Delta Beverages for their Sevens assignments.

Delta, through their Zambezi Lager brand, have partnered the Sevens in their drive to qualify for the World Cup.