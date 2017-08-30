Mia Seppo, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has completed her our of duty in Malawi after four years and five months of leading the UN System in support of the Malawi Government national development agenda.

Seppo started her mission in April 2013 and her last day of work in Malawi will be 15th September 2017.

She expresses gratitude over the continued partnership between the Government of Malawi and the UN System that has seen notable accomplishments in various areas of development, such as reduction of stunting and child mortality.

"The United Nations will continue supporting the Government of Malawi to improve livelihoods and wellbeing of its citizens," said Ms. Seppo.

"The UN has been a keen partner in supporting the formulation of Malawi's next national development strategy, which is being finalised by the Government of Malawi. UN support towards implementation of the new national development policy will be focused on helping Malawi achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030."

She said for Malawi to achieve the SDGs by 2030, the country should ensure multisectoral approaches to key development challenges such asfood and nutrition security, building resilience, and promote inclusive growth that creates jobs for young people and leaves no one behind.

Currently, there are more than 20 Agencies and specialised organisations of the UN active in Malawi which, through their work, contribute to ensuring a better life for the people of Malawi.