South Africa: Our Politics, the ANC, and the Long, Hard Slog Against Corruption

analysis

Recent evidence has started to give some hope that corruption in the form of "state capture" may soon come to an end. This is partly because President Jacob Zuma's time as ANC leader is nearly over, and partly because the net appears to be closing around the Gupta family. The behaviour of two of Zuma's sons, Edward and Duduzane, this past week also suggests that some in that camp are desperate. This means that those who support Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become the next leader of the ANC believe that his ascension would signal the end of corruption. That, unfortunately, is unlikely, for reasons that play directly into how the ANC's leadership contest could be settled.

There are many forms of corruption. There is the moral corruption of someone who presides over a system that is immoral, and yet doesn't tolerate any form of monetary corruption. Think whichever man rules over Dubai. There is the immoral corruption of the apartheid state, which, as Hennie van Vuuren has reminded us so well, combined with a sort of monetary corruption. And then there is the common or garden corruption for financial gain. There is no interest in actual governance...