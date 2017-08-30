South Africa: I Thought I Was a Feminist - Until I Heard Their Stories

opinion

I am a feminist but I question each day how I live that truth. And I realise how arrogant I am to believe I know what it means to be a woman in a brutal, oppressive patriarchal world. I had the honour of sharing a two-day education workshop with five remarkable women who taught me what it was to be a woman today.

"I was sitting at a family celebration. I was eight years old. I remember sitting on a bench with an older man. He put his hand under my dress and his finger in my vagina. I didn't know why this man, who was a friend of the family, was doing this. But I felt uncomfortable. I ran away. I felt ashamed. I felt guilty. I told my mother. I started to fear men," said Lucie Pagé, my wife, my confidante and love of my life. I knew her story of course, after 27 years together, but to hear her tell her experiences one after the other, sitting on the stage with these other women, made me shiver.

I was moved. I was ashamed to be a man. In spite of sharing the raising of children, supporting my...