30 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Politics - the Great Plague and We All Fall Down

opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

Those interested in the origins of children's rhymes passed down from one generation to the next have focused on sneezing and falling down, when analysing the ditty 'Ring-a-ring o' roses'. It is thought by some to date back to the Great Plague in London.

A rosy rash, they allege, was a symptom of the plague, and posies of herbs were carried as protection and to ward off the smell of the disease.

Ring-a-ring o' roses,

A pocket full of posies,

A-tishoo! A-tishoo!

We all fall down

Sneezing or coughing was a final fatal symptom, and "all fall down" was exactly what happened.

And so the factional politics of the day is suffocating us all to death, much like the plague. Friend and comrade are forced again to choose his or her side. Choose carefully, because the resultant effect will change your life forever and not in a good way if you are to be part of the losing side.

I see the national chessboard as it currently stands now as follows:

In the Western Cape one of the regions, the Dullah Omar region, supports the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma camp. The rest of the province under the leadership of the Provincial Executive...

