Rwanda: Local Celebrities Join Hands to Save 4-Year Old Sheja

Local gospel musicians and a cross section of other personalities have joined hands to raise funds for treatment of 4-year-old Isheja Gasana, who is suffering from a brain tumour.

On Sunday, the artistes and good Samaritans organized a charity carwash dubbed #TogetherForSheja to raise the money needed to send the toddler to India for an operation. $25, 000 (about Rwf21m) is needed for the treatment.

The charity carwash took place at AZ Car Wash opposite Remera Taxi Park and it brought together different gospel names including Aline Gahongayire, Patient Bizimana, Israel Mbonye, Olivier Kavutse of Beauty of Ashes, Serge Iyamuremye, Aime Uwimana and Eddie Mico among others.

Media personalities mainly TV & Radio presenters also turned up. They included RBA's Egidie Bibio Ingabire, Fiona Mbabazi, Eugene Anangwe, Ronnie & Becky Rosci of RTV Sunday Live, and Anita Pendo, among others.

For the artistes to wash your car, you had to part with Rwf10, 000 or more. According to Noreen Nahabwe, the coordinator of the event, at least Rwf1.8m was raised. Guelda Shimwa, the 1st run-up Miss Rwanda 2017, said a charity gala will be organized this weekend for the same cause to show the known values of Rwandans, which include joining hands to support each other .

Shimwa also participated in the carwash along with fellow Miss Rwanda 2017 contestant Fanique Umuhoza Isimbi.

Patient Bizimana, one of the celebrated local gospel artistes in Rwanda said that giving a helping hand to the needy and being a Good Samaritan is not expressed in words but rather in actions such as the one of supporting Sheja.

"Everyone has a right to live, this is why we have to support the child since the condition he is suffering from is fatal. The best we can do is to stand up and do whatever we can to save his life," said Bizimana.

Gospel artists including Ambassadors of Christ, Kingdom of God Ministries, Patient, Gaby, Aline Gahongayire are expected to perform at charity concert this weekend.