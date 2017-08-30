People's Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Zanu PF government of deliberately rushing to formulate a Cyber Security law before the alignment of the constitution has been finalised.

Four years after the constitution came into force, some 74 existing Acts of Parliament remained unaligned with the supreme law as of May this year.

PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said government is depriving the population the right to enjoy provisions of the 2013 constitution, which is itself a product of a protracted struggle between opposition and the ruling party, through delaying the alignment process.

"The energy being invested in enacting retrogressive laws by Zanu PF is shocking, it is a reflection of a leadership which envies the ways of the oppressors of who reigned during the colonial era," said Mafume on Monday.

He added, "While it is essential to ensure technology is not a catalyst of committing crimes, the agenda of this bill is to close the democratic space and criminalise freedom of expression a right enshrined in the constitution."

The Minister of ICTs, Supa Mandiwanzira, was recently quoted saying the law will go to parliament soon and is expected to be fast-tracked into law before the end of 2017.

Opposition and interest groups are averse to the Cyber bill whose provisions they argue will suppress freedom of expression for social media users--platforms which have since last year's historic protests proved to be an effective tool for social and political mobilisation.

Zimbabweans have been left with no choice but to clamour for constitutionalism through litigation. The constitutional court has been flooded with cases seeking invalidation of certain pieces of legislation specifically ones taking away political rights.

Among the constitutional issues already been successfully litigated include child marriages, life imprisonment without parole, corporal punishment, criminal defamation and the state's right to lock accused persons in custody for a further one week after being granted bail.

Mafume said the executive and legislature should fulfil its duty of law formulation and alignment to reduce pressure of interpretation on the judiciary.

"While we acknowledge the responsibility by the courts to declare unconstitutional pieces of laws, it is the responsibility of the legislature to update the laws of the land aligning them to the supreme law of the land," he said.

"We have seen an incompetent regime taking reins at the Ministry of Justice coupled with a sleeping legislature; this has brewed a recipe for disaster."

Courts bosses are on record lamenting work overload.