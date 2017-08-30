30 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: All Set for 'Runtown Experience' Pre-Party

Photo: Runtown/Instagram
Runtown.
By Donata Kiiza

Nigerian Afrobeat artiste Runtown is expected to headline 'Runtown Experience Kigali' concert on September 23.

Although, the concert is still a few weeks away, Factory Africa, the concert organisers are organising a pre-party dubbed 'Road to Runtown Experience."

The event will take place at Platinum Club at Beirut Sky Pool in Kibagabaga, on September 8 starting at 10pm. Concertgoers will have a chance to win free tickets to attend the 28-year-old artiste's first performance in the country. Runtown's manager, Sam Desalu, will be the special guest at the party.

Runtown is known for smash hits like Mad Over You, For Life, and Bend Down Pause. He will perform alongside Uganda's dancehall artiste Sheebah Karungi, local artistes Charly & Nina, Bruce Melody and Active.

