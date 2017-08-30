30 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ex-Miltant Laments Non-Payment of 8-Month Stipend

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Festus Ahon

Asaba — An ex-militant, self-styled 'Commander' Gabriel Ebuo, has lamented the non-payment of his eight months stipends by authorities of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Coordinator of the programme, Brig-Gen Paul Boro (retd.) to intervene, adding that he could barely feed his family since they stopped paying him eight months ago, describing it as unfair and disheartening.

Reiterating that he was a member of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, he said he was documented under Phase Three of the amnesty programme.

Nigeria

Amnesty Accuses Authorities of Detaining Hundreds Illegally

Global rights group, Amnesty International, has accused the federal government of illegal detention of several Nigerians… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.