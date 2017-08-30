Nigeria: Ex-Miltant Laments Non-Payment of 8-Month Stipend

Asaba — An ex-militant, self-styled 'Commander' Gabriel Ebuo, has lamented the non-payment of his eight months stipends by authorities of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Coordinator of the programme, Brig-Gen Paul Boro (retd.) to intervene, adding that he could barely feed his family since they stopped paying him eight months ago, describing it as unfair and disheartening.

Reiterating that he was a member of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, he said he was documented under Phase Three of the amnesty programme.