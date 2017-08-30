Nigeria: Celebrities Gather for Special Screening of the Voice Nigeria

The first live episode of The Voice Nigeria season two aired on Sunday, August 27, and an excited audience was present at Terra Kulture in Lagos to experience thrilling performances from the contestants on Africa's biggest singing reality show.

Celebrities like Akpororo, Linda Ejiofor, Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Mawuli Gavor and the finalists of last season's Voice were just a few of the known faces in attendance, as popular television personality OzzyAgu hosted the on-ground event set for the screening of the live broadcast. The live shows involve four members of each team performing, with the coach choosing to save one contestant and the three remaining contestants put up for public voting. One lucky contestant who amasses the most votes ends up being saved.

The red carpet at the screening kicked off at 6.00pm local time, and guests were seated by 7.00pm as the live show began. #TeamPatoranking got the show rolling as the contestants took to the stage one after another.

Kessydriz performed Tina Turner's What's love got to with it, whilst Afolayan sang J Martin's E No Easy. Hightee thrilled with Lauryn Hill's Doo Wop and Voke sang Reekado Bank's Ladies and Gentlemen. Patoranking saved Hightee. #TeamYemiAlade was up next with Chris Rio performed Stiches by Shawn Mendes.

Ifeoma touched a few nerves as she sang Andra Day's Rise up. Jahnomso followed with Show me love by Robin S and Bunmi sang YemiAlade'sWant you. YemiAlade eventually made a call and saved Ifeoma.

Following this string of impressive performances was #TeamWaje with Efezino kicking off with a rendition of Clean Bandit's Rockabye. Glowrie gave an emotional performance of Adele's Hello while Favour sang Tiwa Savage's All over and Wow, the 80s man, raised the bar with his performance of Kool and the Gang's Get down on it. Glowrie was saved by Waje.