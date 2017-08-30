25 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. to Probe Claims of Civilians Killed

The U.S. military says it will look into claims that several civilians, including children, were killed in a U.S.-backed operation by Somalia's army.

A statement by the U.S. Africa Command says it is aware of the "civilian casualty allegations" and is conducting an assessment into the situation.

The deputy governor of Somalia's Lower Shabelle region says the raid by foreign and Somali forces on a farm killed 10 civilians, including three children. The bodies have been displayed in the capital, Mogadishu.

Somalia's information ministry says eight al-Shabab extremists were killed in the operation and no civilians were harmed.

