The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) says factional wars within the ruling Zanu PF party have become so glaring that if not nabbed early ahead of the 2018 polls may result in blood spilling.

In a statement released Monday, ZPP said the escalating violence led to the attack on businessman and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa ally, Energy Mutodi, at a Harare hotel.

A group called Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (CoZWA) is fingered in the recent attack on the outspoken Mutodi.

The group is alleged to have been on a rampage, attacking Zanu PF members belonging to the Generation 40 (G40) faction and recently produced a video on violence which went viral on the social media.

CoZWA is the same terror group that was condemned by President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace at a recent Youth Interface rally in Lupane.

According ZPP, Mutodi has since confirmed the incident adding, "he is living in fear". The ZPP statement said Mutodi reported the case at Borrowdale Police station under RRB 3210042.

"The continued use of violence on other factions is not a good indicator of incidents to anticipate in the road to 2018.

"ZPP is particularly disheartened at the rise of incidents of violence by the same group regardless of the statement by President Mugabe. We expect political leaders to have the ability to restrain their supporters particularly towards 2018.

We urge Zanu PF to find peaceful means to resolve issues that are causing factional fights and conflicts within the party," read part of ZPP statement.

A week ago, there was chaos at the burial of Gutu Senator Shuvai Mahofa at the National Heroes Acre as suspected members of Mnangagwa's 'Lacoste' faction walked out on Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko who led the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Mutodi is reportedly on the receiving end following a Facebook post in which he fingered Defence Minister Sidney Sekeramayi and Health Minister David Parirenyatwa in the poisoning of Mnangagwa.