Rwanda: APR in Talks With KCCA Defender Rukundo

APR FC are in advanced talks to sign right-back defender Denis Rukundo from Uganda Premier League champions, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), Times Sport has learnt.

According to a reliable source within APR, the club and player are close to agreeing personal terms and what will remain is for the two clubs APR to either make or break the transfer.

"I'm in talks with APR and I really look forward to join them if both teams agree a deal. Home is always sweet, so I will be happy to play for APR," disclosed the player born to a Rwandan father and Ugandan mother.

The 20-year-old Rukundo joined KCCA in June 2016 on a two-year contract from then relegated Maroons FC. The youngster helped KCCA win the Ugandan Premier League title last season.

Last season, the 15-time league champions (APR) finished in the third place- the first time since 2008.

The club is on the hunt for a suitable replacement for Michel Rusheshangoga, who joined Tanzanian Premier League side Singida United FC in July.

Rwanda international, Rusheshangoga, 22, left the reigning Peace Cup winners after five years. During his time with the military side, he won 3 league titles and 2 Peace Cup trophies among other achievements.

Meanwhile, APR are also in talks with Rwanda international Fitina Omborenga, who was spotted at the club's training on Monday evening at Kicukiro Stadium.

Meanwhile, APR and KCCA played out a 1-all draw in a pre-season friendly last Friday at Kigali Regional Stadium..