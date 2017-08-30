Rwanda Has Ability to Host U-17 World Cup-Ferwafa

The local football governing body has reiterated that Rwanda has what it takes to host a memorable U-17 World Cup. According to Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Rwanda has the necessary infrastructure and expertise to host a memorable U17 World Cup in 2019, if FIFA grants the country the hosting rights.

Speaking to Times Sport, FERWAFA president, Vincent Nzamwita, revealed that Rwanda has already sent the request to finalise the bid to host the 2019 Under-17 World Cup, which will be confirmed on November 1-FERWAFA and the Ministry of Sports and Culture have agreed on the terms and conditions.

Among the terms, the biding documents must have the overview of the country, proposed hosting sites, maps of the hosting cities, sporting information, and the overview of the stadiums which will host the games, training sites and medical facilities.

Others are safety and security in country, hotels, travel between host team cities, travel within host cities, over view of finance conditions, overview of development and legacy of the country and human and labour rights, government declaration and hosting agreements.

After submission of the definitive bid, the announcement of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 host is scheduled to be done in the last quarter of 2017 or the first quarter of 2018 by the FIFA Council.

"We are waiting to see if FIFA gives us the right to host the event, we are in talks with Morocco so that they can help us. The other alternative is to get companies that can work on organising a memorable event," Nzamwita said.

Nzamwita is optimistic that Rwanda will win the bid to host the tournament of such a stature, "We have submitted a formal request to FIFA to host the tournament and we believe we will be given the opportunity because we've proved before that we are capable."

Rwandan officials believe that hosting such a high profile FIFA World Cup would raise not only the country's profile but CECAFA region and CAF as a whole.

Last year, Rwanda hosted a successful Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), which saw an influx of football fans to the country from across the African continent.

The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be hosted in India October, and a total of 52 games will be played.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is one of FIFA's oldest competitions, dating back to 1985 and since its inception, the competition has grown in size and stature, adding luster to the game by producing great attacking football and unveiling exciting players for the future.

Suriname, a small country on the northeastern coast of South America have also shown interest in hosting the event-the last edition was held in Chile while in 2013 the event was held in UAE. Mexico hosted the 2011 edition in which Rwanda was knocked out at the group stage.