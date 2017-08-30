25 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: England's (Rcs) Approves Evaluation of Surgical Training of Sudan's Council of Medical Specialties

Khartoum — The meeting held between the delegation of the Sudanese Medical Association in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Royal College of Surgeons of England and the Council of Sudanese Medical Specialties at the Royal College of Surgeons in London, has approved that the Royal College of Surgeons of England would evaluate the surgical training programs at the Council of Sudanese Medical Specialties to ensure that they are adapted to similar programs worldwide.

The meeting was held between the delegation of the Sudanese Medical Association in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Royal College of Surgeons of England and the Council of Sudanese Medical Specialties at the Royal College of Surgeons in London, in the presence of the director of Duncan Smith College, of International Relations , the head of the training programs for surgeons, Professor Gorkan and Dr. Babekir Ismail representative of the Sudanese Medical Association in the United Kingdom and Ireland and representative on behalf of the Sudan's Council of Medical Specialties.

In a statement to SUNA, Dr. Babkir Ismail, noted that a delegation from the Royal College would visit Sudan to perform this task in the coming months.

He pointed out to the approval of the Council of Sudanese Medical Specialties as a training center in Khartoum for the training of basic surgical skills under the supervision and approval of the Royal College of Surgeons in London, indicating that Sudanese surgeons will be trained to perform these courses on behalf of the Royal College of Surgeons in London.

He explained that the certificates will be issued by the Royal College of Surgeons in London, and that the courses certificates will be issued under name of the Royal College of Surgeons in London.

He said a number of trainees from different countries would participate in the courses in which Sudanese surgeons will train them under name of the Royal College of Surgeons in London.

He pointed to an initiative launched by the Sudanese Medical Association in the United Kingdom and Ireland for the exchange trainees doctors in the field of surgery where doctors from Britain will attend training sessions in the Sudanese training centers and vice versa in training periods to be agreed upon under the supervision of the Royal College of Surgeons, the Council of Sudanese Medical Specialties and the Sudanese Medical Association in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Adding that the initiative will be presented to the Board of Directors of the Royal College of Surgeons in England for approval.

