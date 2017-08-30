Sudan: Govt-China, Conclude Talks, Issue Joint Communique

Khartoum — The Sudan and the People's Republic of China have concluded, Friday evening at the Republican Palace in Khartoum, the joint talks between them in which the Frist Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Salih presided the Sudan's side, and the Vice-Premier of China's State Council, Zhang Gaoli, led the Chinese party.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties have issued a joint communique reported the Chinese official visit to the Sudan during 25-26 august, where the two sides have held a joint official talks that have discussed the joint bilateral, political, economic and cultural issues and ways to enhance them further,

The two sides have lauded each other stances and satisfaction over the progress and level of their relations, they also stressed the mutual support for the fundamental issues of both sides and the continuation of bilateral coordination in regional and international issues and issues of common concern. They also stressed coordination, consultation, cooperation and exchange of high-level visits between officials of both countries.

The two countries have affirmed determination to continue the works of the existing joint mechanisms to develop the two countries practical cooperation, meanwhile, the talks between them have resulted in the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums in the presence of the Vice-Premier of China's State Council, Zhang Gaoli, and FVP Bakri Hassan Salih.