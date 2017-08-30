25 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt-China, Conclude Talks, Issue Joint Communique

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudan and the People's Republic of China have concluded, Friday evening at the Republican Palace in Khartoum, the joint talks between them in which the Frist Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Salih presided the Sudan's side, and the Vice-Premier of China's State Council, Zhang Gaoli, led the Chinese party.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties have issued a joint communique reported the Chinese official visit to the Sudan during 25-26 august, where the two sides have held a joint official talks that have discussed the joint bilateral, political, economic and cultural issues and ways to enhance them further,

The two sides have lauded each other stances and satisfaction over the progress and level of their relations, they also stressed the mutual support for the fundamental issues of both sides and the continuation of bilateral coordination in regional and international issues and issues of common concern. They also stressed coordination, consultation, cooperation and exchange of high-level visits between officials of both countries.

The two countries have affirmed determination to continue the works of the existing joint mechanisms to develop the two countries practical cooperation, meanwhile, the talks between them have resulted in the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums in the presence of the Vice-Premier of China's State Council, Zhang Gaoli, and FVP Bakri Hassan Salih.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.