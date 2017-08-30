Sudan: Al - Bashir Awards Chinese Vice Premier Order of Republic of First Class

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al Bashir, during his meeting, Friday evening, at the Guests House, with the Vice-Premier of China's State Council, Zhang Gaoli, asserted that the Sudan's relations with China have reached far advanced stages of the strategic partnerships a matter that promises vast political and economic benefits to the two countries.

President al- Bashir has awarded the Vice-Premier of China's State Council, the order of the republic of first class.

The Chinese Vice-Premier of China's State Council, Zhang Gaoli, has expressed complete satisfaction over the visit, noting that it has removed much of the confusion that targeted the image of Sudan.

He added that what enhances the relationship between the two countries further is more real partnerships by taking advantage of Sudan's resources and technological development.

The deputy-Chairman of the Higher Committee to oversee the relations of Sudan with the BRICS countries said in press statements the identical views of the two countries on all regional and internal issues of common concern, adding that the relations of the two countries find care and attention from the leadership of the two countries through a strong political will.

He indicated that Sudan considers the visit as a new impetus for the partnership between the two countries, pointing out that there are more agreements and memorandums of understanding signed in a number of fields to achieve common goals and interests.