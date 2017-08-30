Sudan: FM - Formation of Higher Committee to Discuss Details of Sudan China Economic Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, noted that the political, economic and cultural relations between Sudan and China represent a model of relations in the regional and international levels, pointing to the agreement of strategic partnership signed by the presidents of the two countries in Beijing 2015.

During the joint press conference held in conclusion of the Sudanese - Chinese joint talks , Ghandour has affirmed the Sudan's stance with integrity of the Sudanese homelands , noting to the Chinese partnership and support to the Sudan issues in the regional and international arenas.

He revealed the formation of a higher committee headed by the Minister of Finance and economic planning for the discussion of the detail so the economic relations between the two countries, pointing out that China is considered the first partner to Sudan in the oil field, stressing the Sudan progress to expand its joint cooperation with China to include, the agriculture, the productive and renewable energy and the agricultural industry.

He pointed to a number of agreements and memorandums of understandings signed in the fields of economic technical cooperation, development of manpower, debts exemption and training.

Prof. Ghandour said that the Vice-Premier of China's State Council, and the FVP have unveiled, at the end of their talks a model of the central slaughterhouse in the west of Omdurman, which is implemented by the Chinese government at a cost of 450 million yuan, explaining that the production capacity of the slaughterhouse reaches 2 thousand head of cattle.

The Chinese vice Foreign Minister, noted to the 60 years relations between Beijing and Khartoum, lauding the Sudan's support to the initiative of Chinese president of the Belt and the Silk road, stressing his country's stance with the Sudan in the regional and international forums to enhance the country's peace and stability, and the economic development.

The Chinese vice foreign minister has appreciated the progress achieved by the Sudan the development field a matter he recognized during the several visits he made to the Sudan, calling for boosting the economic cooperation ties to realize goals of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Chinese high level official has reveal the honoring of a Sudanese student on his significant success in the international competition in the Chinese langue by the FVP and the Vice-Premier of China's State Council.