Sudan-China - High Level Technical Talks Held to Increase Cooperation in Oil and Gas Field

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr. Abdul-Rahman Osman Abdul-Rahman, discussed ways for development of joint cooperation between the Sudan and China, with Deputy Director General of the China's National Petroleum Company (CNPC), Mr. Zhang Jian Hua, in the presence of the ministry's State Minister, Saad al-Deen Husein Al-Bushra, and the undersecretary, Engineer, Bakhiet Ahmed Abdulla.

The oil minister has lauded the joint cooperation between the two countries in different domains on top of which is the pioneering experiment in the oil and gas industry, calling on china to expand its investments in the field of the two countries strategic partnership in which china's investments reached more than 15 billion dollar.

Demanding China to expand its investments in the oil and gas field, Dr. Abdul-Rahman called on China to benefit from the promising opportunities in a number of squares, besides the development of the productive oil field and increase its production, which is considered the ministry's strategy for meeting needs of national economy, asserting readiness to work for the remove of all the obstacles hampering the increase of the Chinese investments in this field.

He noted to the importance of development of cooperation between the two countries in implementation to the leaderships of the two countries.

The Deputy Director General of the CNPC, who is currently in a visit to Sudan, indicated the company's desire to develop joint cooperation between the two countries, pointing to the eternal relations between them that would enable the provision of a new vision for the investment in the squares (2B) and (2) A, 4), in addition to investments in a new squares, and their readiness to face the challenge of debts, consequences of secession of south Sudan and the safety of the Chinese workers.

Mr. Zhang Jian Hua has appreciated the positive cooperation between Sudan and China in the field of oil and gas which has established a model for the pioneer developed oil industry in the Sudan, expressing gratitude to leaders of the oil sector.

He pointed out to his visit as the first of its kind to African continent, and will visit, Saturday, Balila oil field to inspect importance of production increase, and then to join his country's visiting delegation led by the Vice-Premier of China's State Council, Zhang Gaoli.