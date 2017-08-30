30 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kidnappers Again Abduct 11 Passengers On East-West Road

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Jimitota Onoyume and Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — Suspected gunmen have abducted a commercial bus with 11 passengers on the Emohua portion of the East-West Road.

Confirming the development, Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, said the Police was making efforts to rescue the passengers.

The attack

Community sources told Vanguard that the commercial bus, heading from Port Harcourt to Ahoada, was attacked by the suspected kidnappers when it dropped off some passengers around Ndele.

Recall that last month passengers of a Lagos-bound vehicle were seized around the same Emohua Local Government Area of the East-West Road.

More on This

Gunmen Kidnap 11 Passengers in Rivers

Unknown gunmen have abducted eleven passengers in a bus on Ndele-Elele axis of East-West road, Emohua Local Government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.