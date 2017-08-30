Nigeria: Kidnappers Again Abduct 11 Passengers On East-West Road

Port Harcourt — Suspected gunmen have abducted a commercial bus with 11 passengers on the Emohua portion of the East-West Road.

Confirming the development, Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, said the Police was making efforts to rescue the passengers.

The attack

Community sources told Vanguard that the commercial bus, heading from Port Harcourt to Ahoada, was attacked by the suspected kidnappers when it dropped off some passengers around Ndele.

Recall that last month passengers of a Lagos-bound vehicle were seized around the same Emohua Local Government Area of the East-West Road.