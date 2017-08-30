Photo: The Herald

(File photo).

Harare magistrate Noel Mupeiwa Monday excused himself from presiding over the case in which a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer is charged with extorting a businessman of $15 000.

This followed a realisation that officers who assaulted and unlawfully dragged, Delish Nguwaya (spy) out of court last week were the same witnesses in the case before the court.

Mupeiwa said for the interest of justice, it was not wise for him to handle such a case considering that even High Court Judge Justice Charles Hungwe described the officers as robbers.

Hungwe ordered the release of Nguwaya a day after his arrest.

Nguwaya's defence is that the officers fabricated the extortion case against him before they planted drugs in his car.

Homicide officers, who stalled his case last week, left him with a broken arm and leg.

Following the fracas in which the officers dragged him out of court room when the court was sitting last week, magistrate Mupeiwa removed Nguwaya from remand saying the officers behaved like animals and took the law into their hands.

The state Monday summoned Nguwaya who appeared in court exhibiting pain with his hand in plaster and walking with the assistance of crutches.

His lawyer, Tawanda Borerwe, said his client needed at least one month to recover adding that his preferred lawyer, Jonathan Samukange, was out of the country.

Nguwaya is accused of extorting $15 000 from Bruce Blake after he allegedly told him that he was under police investigation for spying.

Prosecutors allege that he told the businessman that the investigations could only be stopped if he paid the money.