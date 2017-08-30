Nigeria: Emeka Rollas Rolls Out Plans to Rebuild AGN

The newly elected president of Government of National Unity, GNU, an interim government under the umbrella of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas, has hit the ground running, as he sets up an advisory council made up of 12 veteran actors, as part of his plans to restructure the Guild.

The actors include past presidents of the Guild: Lari Williams, Segun Arinze, Ejike Asiegbu and Zack Orji. Others are Remy Ohajianya, Alex Osifo, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, John Okafor a.k.a Mr. Ibu, Nkem Owoh, Steve Eboh, Sani Danja and Nasir Mohammed.

Emeka Rollas unveiled members of the advisory council at the maiden press conference of the new administration, which held weekend, in Surulere, Lagos. The event was attended by the guild's BoT chairman, Mr. Ifeanyi Dike, Sunny Mcdon (BoT member), Emmanuel Oguguah (BoT member), St Maradonna Mikevine (Treasurer), Frank Dallas (PRO) among others.

Rollas emerged the head of the interim government after he defeated Emeka Ike at an election organized by the congress. The election held last Tuesday, in Enugu.

Speaking at the press conference, Rollas appealed to all aggrieved parties to sheathe their swords and join hands with him in restoring AGN to its lost glory. He said, "The Actors Guild of Nigeria as an umbrella for screen actors across the country has come a long way.

It has over time become a phenomenon and as some may preferably call, the "mother guild of Nollywood". Notwithstanding, like every other professional association, we have had our rough and stormy phases, one of which is the leadership crisis preceding the Enugu Peace Conference and the decision of the general congress to set up a Government of National Unity.

"As a product of peace, my executive and I have consciously set an agenda that will ensure total peace, tranquility and equanimity within members of the guild. We have also set plans in motion to see that all aggrieved veterans and founding fathers who for one reason or the other have backed the guild return to take their place.

"As the president and leader of this Government of National Unity, I am open to collaborations and will be ready to work with all. My executive council will be run in such manner that attracts and accepts positive suggestions and opinion from all and sundry, inclusive of all dissolved factions.

We shall at once begin to fan the embers of partnerships and affiliations created with relevant international bodies, even as we also create more.

The International Federation of Actors, to which I was able to affiliate the guild while serving as a secretary to Segun Arinze, has had little or no dealings with AGN since 2013. In fact, there is so much to be done. There are so many broken edges to be mended, especially those perpetrated by the roughages of crisis.

'Our promise to members and stakeholders across the guild is that by the expiration of the two years under which we have been mandated to resharpen and reshape the guild, there will be so much development to note. I tell you, AGN has found a new path. This path I'm sure will lead to a destination "known". A destination of peace and progress. My executives and I have already started the brainstorming. We have set out our action plans and clear blueprints that will enable us outnumber our promises even before the end of our tenure."

